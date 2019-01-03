Part of Big River Trail closed due to flooding

The Arkansas floodplains pathways on Big River Trail will close beginning on Thursday, January 3 due to the anticipated rising of the Mississippi River.
Flooding is forecasted to continue throughout the next two weeks, and more gate closures, including the Arkansas gate of Big River Crossing, may be necessary as the river continues to rise.
The closed sections will be gated off and signs will provide information about the closings.
Big River Crossing will remain accessible from the Memphis entrance during normal hours between 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Visitors will be able to cross the bridge and view the Arkansas floodplains from Big River Crossing, but will not be able to exit on the Arkansas side.
