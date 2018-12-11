  • Part of Hwy-385 closed due to 2 accidents

    Part of Highway 385 is currently closed while Shelby County Sheriff's Office works multiple accidents with injuries. 

    The westbound lanes of the highway are closed between Forest Hill Irene and Hacks Cross Road.  

