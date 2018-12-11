Part of Hwy-385 closed due to 2 accidents

Part of Highway 385 is currently closed while Shelby County Sheriff's Office works multiple accidents with injuries.
The westbound lanes of the highway are closed between Forest Hill Irene and Hacks Cross Road.
Hwy 385 WB is closed between Forest Hill Irene and Hacks Cross Rd due to an accident. Both Forest Hill Irene and Houston Levee can take you to Poplar to get around this closure. #memtraffic pic.twitter.com/nAXsHFUDuE— Elisabeth D'Amore (@edamoreFOX13) December 11, 2018
SCSO has stopped all westbound traffic on Hwy385 at Forest-Hill Irene. This closure is due to two separate injury crashes involving several vehicles. Select an alternate route to avoid delays.— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) December 11, 2018
