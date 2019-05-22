Part of I-40 blocked, at least one dead in Arkansas crash

FORREST CITY, Ark. - The Arkansas Department of Transporation said a portion of I-40 is blocked due to an accident.
According to ARDOT, the fatal crash happened just east of Forrest City near mile marker 250 on the westbound side of Interstate-40.
The accident is expected to be cleared around 3 p.m. today.
It is not clear how many people were killed. Traffic is being detoured at Parkin exit to Highway 70.
St. Francis Co: (UPDATE) I-40 WB remains blocked due to a multi-vehicle fatal accident just east of Forrest City (mm 250). Scene estimated to clear by 3:00 pm. Traffic detoured at Parkin Exit 256 to Hwy. 70. https://t.co/6CaPxMJjR0 pic.twitter.com/Qxuhoeageu— Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) May 22, 2019
