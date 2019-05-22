  • Part of I-40 blocked, at least one dead in Arkansas crash

    FORREST CITY, Ark. - The Arkansas Department of Transporation said a portion of I-40 is blocked due to an accident. 

    According to ARDOT, the fatal crash happened just east of Forrest City near mile marker 250 on the westbound side of Interstate-40. 

    The accident is expected to be cleared around 3 p.m. today. 

    It is not clear how many people were killed. Traffic is being detoured at Parkin exit to Highway 70. 

