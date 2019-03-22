Part of I-40 in Arkansas shut down due to crash

An accident is causing major delays on Interstate-40 in Saint Francis County.
The crash happened between Forrest City and West Memphis at mile marker 259. The westbound is currently closed.
Smoke is limiting visibility and traffic is currently being diverted.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation said there were multiple vehicles involved in the crash and at least one person was injured.
