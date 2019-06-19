  • Part of I-40 shuts down, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash on Memphis interstate

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A large portion of a Memphis interstate was shut down after a multi-vehicle crash. 

    According to TDOT, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-40 at the Whitten Road exit. 

    All three lanes headed east on I-40 surrounding the accident were blocked as crews work to clear the scene. Westbound traffic was not affected.

    Memphis police officials told FOX13 emergency crews were not able to get to the accident because drivers were blocking the emergency lane.

    TDOT said the roadway is expected to be cleared by 5:30 p.m.

    Memphis fire officials said one person was taken to the hospital following the accident. However, the details surrounding what caused the crash are still unclear. 

