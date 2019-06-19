Part of I-40 shuts down, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash on Memphis interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A large portion of a Memphis interstate was shut down after a multi-vehicle crash.
According to TDOT, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-40 at the Whitten Road exit.
All three lanes headed east on I-40 surrounding the accident were blocked as crews work to clear the scene. Westbound traffic was not affected.
Memphis police officials told FOX13 emergency crews were not able to get to the accident because drivers were blocking the emergency lane.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police: Man kidnaps woman after crashing through Memphis motel window, firing multiple shots
- Teen hospitalized after possible drive-by shooting in front of Memphis home, police say
- Reports: Mike Conley being traded to Utah Jazz for package of players, draft picks
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
TDOT said the roadway is expected to be cleared by 5:30 p.m.
Memphis fire officials said one person was taken to the hospital following the accident. However, the details surrounding what caused the crash are still unclear.
I-40 E in Shelby Co Crash Multiple Vehicles at EXIT 14: WHITTEN RD. at 4:27 PM 6/19 est clear by 5:30 PM 6/19— Memphis511 (@Memphis511) June 19, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}