  • Part of I-55 blocked after crash

    Updated:

    If you need to Travel along northbound Interstate-55, you might want to consider an alternate route. 

    According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, Mississippi Co: Accident reported on NB I-55 near Mile Marker 39.6.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The inside lanes are currently affected. 

    It is not clear when the accident will be cleared. 

    This is a developing story, check back for updates.  

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories