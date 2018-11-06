  • Part of I-55 bridge closing for emergency repairs

    Updated:

    A part of the Interstate-55 bridge will be closed today for a repair to the bridge work. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The closure will last several hours, however, officials said they expect the repair to be finished before the after work rush. 

    According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation,

    Today, beginning at 10:00 a.m. TDOT crews will close a lane on I-55 southbound at the MS River Bridge for repair of the bridge deck. The lane will be re-opened later this afternoon, approximately 4:00 p.m..

    To be avoid the possibility of major delays, consider using the Interstate-40 bridge as your alternate route. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories