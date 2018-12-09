Part of I-55 no longer blocked after crash

UPDATE:
The accident has cleared, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
---
If you need to Travel along northbound Interstate-55, you might want to consider an alternate route.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, Mississippi Co: Accident reported on NB I-55 near Mile Marker 39.6.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police identify body found at vacant home as missing Memphis man
- Cyntoia Brown must serve at least 51 years for murdering man, Tenn. Supreme Court says
- Memphis rapper sentenced to 5 years in prison
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The inside lanes are currently affected.
Mississippi Co: Accident reported on NB I-55 near Mile Marker 39.6. Lanes blocked at this time: inside. Reported by: @ARStatePolice / Troop C. Monitor https://t.co/l1xGNNByOO for the latest information. #ARtraffic #NEAtraffic— Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) December 9, 2018
It is not clear when the accident will be cleared.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}