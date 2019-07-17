Part of I-55 shuts down after dump truck collides with bridge, catches fire

PANOLA CO., Miss. - A portion of a major Mississippi interstate was shut down for hours after a dump truck collided with a bridge and caught fire.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 12 p.m. Wednesday on I-55 near Batesville -- at mile marker 237.
Officials said a dump truck collided with the bridge above the interstate and then caught fire.
MHP investigators said there were minor injuries following the crash and fire, and the area surrounding the crash is still completely shut down as crews work to clear the scene.
It is unclear what led to the crash, or how many people were injured.
