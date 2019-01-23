  • Fire sparks inside Memphis Grizzlies locker room, forces evacuation

    FedExForum was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a part of the building caught on fire.

    A small electrical fire sparked in the sauna located in the Memphis Grizzlies locker room. The fire has since been put out.

