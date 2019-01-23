FedExForum was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a part of the building caught on fire.
A small electrical fire sparked in the sauna located in the Memphis Grizzlies locker room. The fire has since been put out.
Players and FedExForum staff have been allowed back into the building to prepare for tonight’s game. Tip-off is still scheduled for 7pm.— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) January 23, 2019
Further updates regarding public doors to FedExForum will be provided soon. https://t.co/OqENBEhgak
