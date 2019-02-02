0 Part of Riverside Drive to condense to two lanes under proposed Tom Lee Park plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tom Lee Park could be seeing some significant changes over the next few years.

More trees and hills, but Riverside Drive could go down to a two-lane street near the park.

On Saturday, the public will see it for the first time. The Memphis River Parks Partnership said they're excited about the move.

Some other groups said they have some questions.

“I think we have a spectacular park that would really create a new identity for our city,” said Carol Coletta of the Memphis River Park Partnership.

Coletta said they will have more than enough space for events happening near the riverfront.

“The exciting thing is we have a whole series of rooms in this park,” she said.

A series of spaces, but it could cost a few traffic lanes. The model shows Riverside Drive with two lanes instead of four.

Coletta said the project is still being tweaked.

“I think this is one option, and we still have options to consider, but this delivers a lot of benefits. Starting with safety,” Coletta said.

Thursday, FOX13 reported about a letter The Metropolitan Memphis Hotel and Lodging Association wrote to the Mayor’s Office.

The letter addressed concerns that the new design would negatively affect capacity and attendance for Memphis in May events.

The Memphis River Parks Partnership said they have the space to accommodate the festival included in the plan.

FOX13 reached out to Memphis in May. They told FOX13 they're waiting to have their own experts review the plan to see if it would accommodate the event.

“We asked them for the specs plan for that new design so we can take those to our architect to see how the teams will fit and how Beale Street Music Fest will fit,” said Memphis in May spokesman Robert Griffin.

A public showing starts Saturday at noon to 3 p.m. at Beale Street Landing.

