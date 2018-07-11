Partly Cloudy and Hot Day Forecasted for Mid-South

- HEAT ADVISORY FROM 11 AM – 8 PM ( heat indices ranging from 104 to 107)
- Watch out for patchy fog this morning.
- Temperatures are comfortably warm now, but this afternoon we will be in the mid-90s.
- Heat indices in the triple digits.
- Rain chance: 20%
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and steamy Wednesday
