Partly Cloudy and Hot Day Forecasted for Mid South

- HEAT ADVISORY FROM 11AM – 8PM ( heat indices ranging from 104 to 107) FOR EAST ARKANSAS
- It’s a warm start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will once again be in the low/mid 90s.
- Heat indices in the triple digits.
- Rain chance: 20%
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and steamy Friday
