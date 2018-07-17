Partly Cloudy and Hot Day Forecasted for Mid-South

- HEAT ADVISORY FROM 10 TO 8 TODAY. FEELS LIKE TEMPS: 105 - 109
- Temperatures are comfortable with partly cloudy skies.
- This afternoon we will be in the low/mid 90s.
- Rain chance: 40%--isolated strong storm possible
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and steamy Tuesday
Trending stories:
- Homeless man walks into Memphis restaurant; bartender's reaction goes viral
- Man charged with rape after incident during massage at Cordova spa
- Woman vows to sue nephew over $1.2 million lottery prize
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}