  • Partly Cloudy and Hot Day Forecasted for Mid-South

    • HEAT ADVISORY FROM 10 TO 8 TODAY. FEELS LIKE TEMPS: 105 - 109
    • Temperatures are comfortable with partly cloudy skies.
    • This afternoon we will be in the low/mid 90s.
    • Rain chance: 40%--isolated strong storm possible
