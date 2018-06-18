Partly Cloudy and Hot Day Forecasted for Mid-South

- It’s a comfortable and mostly clear start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will be HOT in the low 90s.
- Feels like temperatures will be near the triple digits—hydrate and LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK
- Afternoon rain chance: 20%
