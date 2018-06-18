  • Partly Cloudy and Hot Day Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • It’s a comfortable and mostly clear start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will be HOT in the low 90s.
    • Feels like temperatures will be near the triple digits—hydrate and LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK
    • Afternoon rain chance: 20%
    • Watch the video above for your steamy and partly cloudy Monday

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Partly Cloudy and Hot Day Forecasted for Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Heat Advisory: 'Extreme heat' headed to the Mid-South this weekend, 105…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mid-South under Code Orange air quality alert

  • Headline Goes Here

    Heat index of 100-plus degrees expected this weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hazmat situation blocking traffic on Elvis Presley Blvd