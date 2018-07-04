  • Partly Cloudy and Hot Day Forecasted for the Fourth of July

    • HEAT ADVISORY FOR ENTIRE MID SOUTH UNTIL 10 PM—HEAT INDICES 105 - 107
    • We are rain free across the Mid South with comfortable temperatures.
    • Stay hydrated and don’t forget the sunscreen this afternoon.
    • Temperatures will be in the mid-90s with heat indices in the triple digits.
    • Afternoon rain chance: 10 percent
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and hot Independence Day.

