Partly Cloudy and Hot for Mid-South

      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9 AM. 
    • It's a warm and foggy start to the day. 
    • Temperatures this afternoon will rise near 90.
    • Feels like temps in the upper 90s.
    • Rain chance: 10%.
    • Winds: 5 mph
    • WEEK AHEAD: rising rain chance as we approach the weekend. Humidity rises into the triple digits by Thursday.
    • Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast
       

