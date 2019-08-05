Partly Cloudy and Hot for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9 AM.
- It's a warm and foggy start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will rise near 90.
- Feels like temps in the upper 90s.
- Rain chance: 10%.
- Winds: 5 mph.
- WEEK AHEAD: rising rain chance as we approach the weekend. Humidity rises into the triple digits by Thursday.
