Partly Cloudy and Hot for Mid-South expected for Tuesday

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- It's a dry and warm start to the day with patchy fog.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 90s.
- Feels like temps in the triple digits.
- PM rain chance: 20%.
- Winds: 5/10 mph.
- WEEK AHEAD: there's a rain chance every day this week, with a higher chance the second half of the workweek.
