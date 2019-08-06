  • Partly Cloudy and Hot for Mid-South expected for Tuesday

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • It's a dry and warm start to the day with patchy fog. 
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 90s.
    • Feels like temps in the triple digits.
    • PM rain chance: 20%.
    • Winds: 5/10 mph
    • WEEK AHEAD: there's a rain chance every day this week, with a higher chance the second half of the workweek.
