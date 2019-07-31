Partly Cloudy and Hot for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- It's a warm and foggy start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the upper 80s, near 90.
- Feels like temps in the low/mid 90s.
- Rain chance: <10%.
- Winds: 5 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: temperatures will remain unseasonably cool in the upper 80s with a low rain chance until the weekend.
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast
