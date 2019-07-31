  • Partly Cloudy and Hot for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • It's a warm and foggy start to the day. 
    • Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the upper 80s, near 90.
    • Feels like temps in the low/mid 90s.
    • Rain chance: <10%.
    • Winds: 5 mph. 
    • LOOKING AHEAD: temperatures will remain unseasonably cool in the upper 80s with a low rain chance until the weekend.
    • Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories