Partly Cloudy and Humid for Mid-South

- It's a dry and comfortable start to the day.
- Temperatures will heat up to the upper 80s this afternoon.
- Feels like temperatures will be in the mid-90s.
- Rain chance: 10%.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- Hit/miss showers stay in the forecast for the rest of the week.
- Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
