  • Partly Cloudy and Humid for Mid-South

    • It's a dry and comfortable start to the day.
    • Temperatures will heat up to the upper 80s this afternoon.
    • Feels like temperatures will be in the mid-90s.
    • Rain chance: 10%.
    • Winds: 10 mph. 
    • Hit/miss showers stay in the forecast for the rest of the week. 
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
       

