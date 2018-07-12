  • Partly Cloudy and Steamy Day Forecasted for Mid-South

    • HEAT ADVISORY FROM 11AM – 8PM ( heat indices ranging from 104 to 109)
    • It’s a warm start to the day with patchy fog.
    • Temperatures this afternoon we will once again be in the mid/upper 90s.
    • Heat indices in the triple digits.
    • Rain chance: 10/20%
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and hot Thursday
       

