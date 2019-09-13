Partly Cloudy and Unseasonably Hot for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- It's a mostly clear and warm start to the day.
- This afternoon we will heat up to the mid 90s.
- Feels like temps in the 100s.
- Rain chance: <10%.
- Winds: 5/10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: rain chances will stay low with our best chance of arriving late next week.
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
