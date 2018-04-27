Partly Cloudy and Warmer Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9 AM
- Dress in layers—temperatures this morning are cool, but will warm up to the 70s this afternoon.
- Rain chances stay low over the next several days.
- Temperatures will be in the 80s by early next week.
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and warm Friday.
