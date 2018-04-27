  • Partly Cloudy and Warmer Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9 AM 
    • Dress in layers—temperatures this morning are cool, but will warm up to the 70s this afternoon.
    • Rain chances stay low over the next several days.
    • Temperatures will be in the 80s by early next week.
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and warm Friday.
       

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

