  • Partly Cloudy Day Forecasted for Mid South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Watch out for patchy fog this morning. 
    • Temperatures are comfortable now, but we’ll warm up to the low 90s this afternoon.
    • Feels like temperatures near 97.
    • Rain chance: 10%, increasing overnight thanks to a cold front. Low threat severe.
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and seasonable Thursday

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories