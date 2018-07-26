Partly Cloudy Day Forecasted for Mid South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Watch out for patchy fog this morning.
- Temperatures are comfortable now, but we’ll warm up to the low 90s this afternoon.
- Feels like temperatures near 97.
- Rain chance: 10%, increasing overnight thanks to a cold front. Low threat severe.
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and seasonable Thursday
