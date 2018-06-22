  • Partly cloudy skies and comfortable weather for your Friday

    By: Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck

    • A much quieter morning across the Mid-South, partly cloudy skies with temps in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
    • I’m tracking partly cloudy skies with comfortable temperatures for the afternoon, high: 88°
    • Slight chance of afternoon pop-ups, but I expect most of us to stay dry.
    • A line of showers and storms filter in the area tomorrow, bringing another chance for strong to severe storms to the area.
    • Rain chances decreasing as we head into next week, with temperatures returning to the 90s.

