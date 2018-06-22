Partly cloudy skies and comfortable weather for your Friday

- A much quieter morning across the Mid-South, partly cloudy skies with temps in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
- I’m tracking partly cloudy skies with comfortable temperatures for the afternoon, high: 88°
- Slight chance of afternoon pop-ups, but I expect most of us to stay dry.
- A line of showers and storms filter in the area tomorrow, bringing another chance for strong to severe storms to the area.
- Rain chances decreasing as we head into next week, with temperatures returning to the 90s.
