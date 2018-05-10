  • Partly cloudy skies and HOT for Thursday

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • It’s another comfortable start to the day, but this afternoon will be a scorcher.
    • We’re near 90 this afternoon with partly cloudy skies.
    • Rain chance: 10%
    • Pollen level and UV index high—hydrate!
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and hot Thursday.
       

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

