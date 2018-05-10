Partly cloudy skies and HOT for Thursday

- It’s another comfortable start to the day, but this afternoon will be a scorcher.
- We’re near 90 this afternoon with partly cloudy skies.
- Rain chance: 10%
- Pollen level and UV index high—hydrate!
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and hot Thursday.
