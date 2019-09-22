  • Partly cloudy skies expected for Sunday

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - •    Highs top out near 90 this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky
    •    A cold front arrives early Monday morning with some showers
    •    A low rain chance sticks around all day with highs in the upper 80s
    •    Isolated showers are possible through Wednesday
    •    By the end of the week highs return to the low 90s
    •    Watch the video above for the latest on your work week forecast!
     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories