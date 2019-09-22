Partly cloudy skies expected for Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - • Highs top out near 90 this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky
• A cold front arrives early Monday morning with some showers
• A low rain chance sticks around all day with highs in the upper 80s
• Isolated showers are possible through Wednesday
• By the end of the week highs return to the low 90s
• Watch the video above for the latest on your work week forecast!
