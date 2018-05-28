Partly Cloudy with Afternoon Scattered Showers Forecasted for Memorial Day

- It’s a pleasant start to Memorial Day.
- This afternoon we will heat up to the upper 80s, feeling like the low/mid 90s.
- Moisture from Alberto will filter in this afternoon.
- Rain chance: 40%
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and humid Monday.
