  Partly Cloudy with Afternoon Scattered Showers Forecasted for Memorial Day

    • It’s a pleasant start to Memorial Day.
    • This afternoon we will heat up to the upper 80s, feeling like the low/mid 90s.
    • Moisture from Alberto will filter in this afternoon.
    • Rain chance: 40%
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and humid Monday.
       

