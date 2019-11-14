Partly Cloudy with Chilly Temperatures for the Mid-South

- Grab the coat and sunglasses for today.
- It's another cold start to the day with passing clouds.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the mid to upper 40s.
- Rain chance: 10%.
- Winds: 5 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will warm up over the next several days with no rain.
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
