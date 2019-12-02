  • Partly Cloudy with Chilly Temperatures for the Mid South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Bundle up and grab the sunglasses before you walk out the door.
    • It's a chilly start to the day with passing clouds. 
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low/mid 40s.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Winds: 10 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will warm up over the next few days with a low rain chance. 
    • Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.

