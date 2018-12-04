Partly Cloudy with Chilly Temperatures Forecast for Mid-South

- Dress in layers today.
- Temperatures are frigid now, but will only warm up to the low 40s this afternoon.
- Rain chance: <10%.--mainly well north of I-40.
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and cold Tuesday.
