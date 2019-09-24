Partly Cloudy with Comfortable Temperatures for Mid South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- It's a mostly clear and cool start to the day.
- This afternoon we will warm up to the mid-80s.
- Good news: low humidity!
- Rain chance: <10%.
- Winds: 5/10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: rain chance back in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures gradually rise back to the low 90s by the weekend.
