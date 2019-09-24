  • Partly Cloudy with Comfortable Temperatures for Mid South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn.
    • It's a mostly clear and cool start to the day.
    • This afternoon we will warm up to the mid-80s.
    • Good news: low humidity!
    • Rain chance: <10%.
    • Winds: 5/10 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: rain chance back in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures gradually rise back to the low 90s by the weekend. 
    Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast
       

