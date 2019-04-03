Partly Cloudy with Comfortable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- Make sure to dress in layers.
- It's a cool start to the day, but temperatures will rise to the low 70s this afternoon.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Winds: 10/15 mph.
- Next rain chance: Thursday--some could be on the strong side.
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
