Partly Cloudy with Comfortable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- It's a cool and dry start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 70s/low 80s.
- Rain chance: <10%.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- Next best rain chance: this weekend.
- Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'He was going to rape me or kill me': Memphis woman shares terrifying story after escaping kidnapper
- Family demanding $5 million from police department after Mississippi mother murdered inside home
- 300 arrested in major operation in Memphis; drugs, cars, guns seized by police
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}