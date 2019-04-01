  • Partly Cloudy with Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • FREEZE WARNING UNTIL 9 AM
    • Grab the coat before walking out the door.
    • It's a chilly start to this Monday, but temperatures will rise to the mid/upper 50s this afternoon.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Winds: 5/10 mph.
    • Next rain chance: Thursday--some could be on the strong side.
    • Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories