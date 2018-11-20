  • Partly Cloudy with Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Grab the coat (and sunglasses) before you head out the door. 
    • Tracking chilly temperatures across the Mid South.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 40s, near 50.   
    • Rain chance: 0%
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and cool Tuesday.
       

