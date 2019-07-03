Partly Cloudy with Dangerous Heat for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Stay hydrated and look before you lock.
- Isolated showers are on radar this morning.
- Temperatures are warm now and will heat up to the low 90s this afternoon.
- Feels like temperatures will be near 100.
- Rain chance: 30%--low threat severe.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast
