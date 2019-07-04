  • Partly Cloudy with Dangerous Heat for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Stay hydrated!
    • Temperatures are warm now and will heat up to the low 90s this afternoon.
    • Feels like temperatures will be near 100.
    • PM rain chance: 30%--low threat severe.
    • Winds: 5/10 mph. 
