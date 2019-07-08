Partly Cloudy with Dangerous Heat for Mid South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- It's a warm start to the day with a stray shower on radar.
- Temperatures will heat up to the low 90s this afternoon.
- Feels like temperatures will be in the 100s.
- Rain chance: 30%--low threat severe.
- Winds: 5 mph.
- Temperatures will continue to climb through the middle of the week before a brief cool down.
- Rain chances stay in the forecast.
