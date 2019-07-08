  • Partly Cloudy with Dangerous Heat for Mid South

    By: Ben Rainwater

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • It's a warm start to the day with a stray shower on radar.
    • Temperatures will heat up to the low 90s this afternoon.
    • Feels like temperatures will be in the 100s.
    • Rain chance: 30%--low threat severe.
    • Winds: 5 mph.
    • Temperatures will continue to climb through the middle of the week before a brief cool down.
    • Rain chances stay in the forecast.
