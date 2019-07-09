Partly Cloudy with Dangerous Heat for Mid South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- HEAT ADVISORY FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM.
- It's a warm and dry start to the day.
- Temperatures will heat up to the mid-90s this afternoon.
- Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits.
- HYDRATE. LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK!
- Rain chance: 30%--low threat severe.
- Winds: 5/10 mph.
- Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}