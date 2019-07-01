  • Partly Cloudy with Dangerous Heat for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • It's a dry and warm start to the day.
    • Temperatures will heat up to the low 90s this afternoon.
    • Feels like temperatures will be near 100.
    • Rain chance: 30%--low threat severe.
    • Winds: 5/10 mph. 
    • Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast
       

