Partly Cloudy with Dangerous Heat for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- It's a dry and warm start to the day.
- Temperatures will heat up to the low 90s this afternoon.
- Feels like temperatures will be near 100.
- Rain chance: 30%--low threat severe.
- Winds: 5/10 mph.
- Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}