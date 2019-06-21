Partly Cloudy with Dangerous Heat Forecasted for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- HYDRATE. LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK.
- It's a warm and dry start to the day.
- This afternoon we will warm up to the upper low 90s.
- Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits.
- Rain chance: 20%--rogue strong storm possible from Dyersburg, TN to Corinth, MS.
- Damaging wind gusts the primary threat.
- Winds: 10/15 mph.
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}