  • Partly Cloudy with Dangerous Heat Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • HYDRATE. LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK.
    • It's a warm and dry start to the day.
    • This afternoon we will warm up to the upper low 90s.
    • Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits.
    • Rain chance: 20%--rogue strong storm possible from Dyersburg, TN to Corinth, MS. 
    • Damaging wind gusts the primary threat.
    • Winds: 10/15 mph. 
    • Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
       

