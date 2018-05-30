Partly Cloudy with HIGH Humidity Forecasted for Mid-South

- HYDRATE. LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK. APPLY SUNSCREEN
- Enjoy this comfortable start to the day, because this afternoon will be a scorcher.
- Afternoon highs will be near 90, FEELING like the upper 90s.
- Today’s rain chance: 30%
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and hot Wednesday.
