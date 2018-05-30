  • Partly Cloudy with HIGH Humidity Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • HYDRATE. LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK. APPLY SUNSCREEN
    • Enjoy this comfortable start to the day, because this afternoon will be a scorcher.
    • Afternoon highs will be near 90, FEELING like the upper 90s.
    • Today’s rain chance: 30%
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and hot Wednesday.
       

     

    FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Partly Cloudy with HIGH Humidity Forecasted for Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cloudy with Rain Forecasted for Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Partly Cloudy with Afternoon Scattered Showers Forecasted for Memorial Day

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Storms Forecasted for Mid South

  • Headline Goes Here

    HOT Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South