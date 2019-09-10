  • Partly Cloudy with HOT Temperatures for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • It's a cloudy and warm start to the day.
    • VERY ISOLATED showers on radar this morning--low rain chance today.
    • This afternoon we will heat up to the mid 90s.
    • Feels like temps near 100.
    • Rain chance: <20%.
    • Winds: 5/10 mph
    • LOOKING AHEAD: low rain chance (<20%) over the next several days with temperatures in the 90s.
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.

