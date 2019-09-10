Partly Cloudy with HOT Temperatures for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- It's a cloudy and warm start to the day.
- VERY ISOLATED showers on radar this morning--low rain chance today.
- This afternoon we will heat up to the mid 90s.
- Feels like temps near 100.
- Rain chance: <20%.
- Winds: 5/10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: low rain chance (<20%) over the next several days with temperatures in the 90s.
- Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
