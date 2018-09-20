  • Partly Cloudy with HOT Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

    Updated:
    • It's a mostly clear and warm start to the day.
    • This afternoon we will heat up to the mid-90s.
    • Feels like temperatures near the triple digits.
    • Rain chance: 10%.
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and HOT Thursday.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories