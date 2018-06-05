  • Partly Cloudy with Low Humidity Forecasted for Mid-South

    • It’s a quiet and cool start to the day.
    • Afternoon temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s with low humidity.
    • Clouds will be decreasing throughout the day.
    • Low rain chance.
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and seasonable Tuesday.

