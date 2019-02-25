Partly Cloudy with Mild Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- Grab the coat and sunglasses before you walk out the door.
- Temperatures are chilly this morning, but this afternoon we will rise to the mid/upper 50s.
- Winds: 10 MPH.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Next rain chance: Wednesday (20%).
- Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
