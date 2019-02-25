  • Partly Cloudy with Mild Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Grab the coat and sunglasses before you walk out the door. 
    • Temperatures are chilly this morning, but this afternoon we will rise to the mid/upper 50s.
    • Winds: 10 MPH.
    • Rain chance: 0%. 
    • Next rain chance: Wednesday (20%).
    • Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
       

