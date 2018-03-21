  • Partly Cloudy with Mild Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:

     

    • It’s another unseasonably cool day so grab the coat.
    • Temperatures are still on the chilly side, but we will be mild in the mid-50s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies.
    • A nice warm up is expected over the next several days, but rising rain chances arrive as we approach the weekend.
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and mild Wednesday.

     

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

