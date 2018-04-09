Partly Cloudy with Mild Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- Dress in layers today and don’t forget the sunglasses.
- Temperatures are chilly now but will warm up to the low 60s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies.
- Rain chances stay low for the majority of the work week.
- Afternoon temperatures will rise to the mid/upper 70s by the end of the week.
- Watch the video above for a look at your sunny and mild Monday.
