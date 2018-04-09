  • Partly Cloudy with Mild Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Dress in layers today and don’t forget the sunglasses.
    • Temperatures are chilly now but will warm up to the low 60s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies.
    • Rain chances stay low for the majority of the work week.
    • Afternoon temperatures will rise to the mid/upper 70s by the end of the week.
    • Watch the video above for a look at your sunny and mild Monday.
       

     

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

