  • Partly Cloudy with Pop-up Showers Forecasted for Mid South

    Updated:
    • We are rain free and warm across the Mid South.
    • Watch out for patchy fog.
    • Low 90s this afternoon with “feels like” temperatures in the triple digits.
    • Have the umbrella on standby for this afternoon.
    • Low threat severe, but won’t rule out an isolated strong storm.
    • Rain chance: 30%
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and steamy Tuesday

