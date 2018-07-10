Partly Cloudy with Pop-up Showers Forecasted for Mid South

- We are rain free and warm across the Mid South.
- Watch out for patchy fog.
- Low 90s this afternoon with “feels like” temperatures in the triple digits.
- Have the umbrella on standby for this afternoon.
- Low threat severe, but won’t rule out an isolated strong storm.
- Rain chance: 30%
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and steamy Tuesday
Trending stories:
- Memphis mother charged in baby's death, tried to kill herself before police arrived
- One person killed in multi-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Southaven
- Mother still seeking justice one year after daughter drowned at Bartlett pool party
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}